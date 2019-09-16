Dog rescued from Gresham cliff-side

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two dogs were rescued on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham this weekend.
A concerned citizen flagged down a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after they heard the dogs in distress.
One dog was easy to rescue, but the second was stranded nearly 50 feet down a cliff side next to a waterfall.
Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Animal Services, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to rescue the second pup Sunday, assembling a high-angle rope system that lowered a rescuer over the edge. They were able to grab the dog, putting it inside a pillowcase for the ride back up to safety.
The dog was recovered–cold, but ultimately unharmed.
After a successful rescue, the agencies posted to Twitter to share the good news!
