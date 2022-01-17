Don’t Shoot PDX to honor MLK Jr. with annual rally, march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several organizations and groups are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, including Don’t Shoot Portland who is leading a rally at Peninsula Park.

The annual March for Human Rights and Dignity is expected to start at noon.

“We started a new year in Portland hearing the sounds of gun violence and fatal outcomes with no answers and families reeling in pain because of the lack of public safety, fair housing and a genuine investment and concern in their communities,” said Tai Carpenter, Board President of Don’t Shoot Portland.

Those attending are asked to bring donations for the houseless community. The organization suggests donating the following items: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, mouth wash, brushes/combs, new socks, gloves and tents.

Other events happening in Portland include the Music and a Memorial at the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. and the Hollywood Theatre is hosting a screening of the film “Keep Alive the Dream” at 3 p.m.