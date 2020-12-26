Don’t toss that tree! Recycle it in Portland metro

Tim Daley and son Jacob, 9 years, from Tualatin carry their freshly cut Christmas tree at Lee farms on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Tualatin, Ore. It’s early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas is over. You may already be looking forward to taking your tree down. Remember — you can recycle your tree rather than just sending it to the landfill.

If you do recycle your tree, take off all the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands and anything else that may be there. And make sure your trees are cut into segments no longer than 5 feet.

In the Portland metro area, many residents can recycle their trees right from their home. There are also non-profits that offer pickup services or drop-off spots as a fundraiser.

You can find details on what you need to do through the Recycle Trees page on the Metro website.

In Clark County, Waste Connections will pick up trees from customers in most parts of the county.

Clark County also has a number of locations to drop off your tree to be recycled for about $5 or less. You can find all the details on the Clark County Green Neighbors website.