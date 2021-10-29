Double homicide in SE Portland remains open, reward offered

William Peters and Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide both died after being shot in SE Portland on Feb. 27, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has still not been identified in a double homicide from February in Southeast Portland.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, the Portland Police Bureau received reports of a shooting at a bar on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel treated the men. Williams “Billy” Peters, 39, died at the scene. Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, 36, was taken to a nearby hospital where he received 200 units of blood over a five-hour surgery. Arrambide passed the following day.

Both men died as a result of a gunshot according to officials, who ruled their deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact homicide detectives or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has offered a reward of up to $2,500 cash for information leading to the arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

Arrambide would be turning 37 Saturday, October 30. His family has asked that anyone wanting to make a difference to please donate blood in honor of him.