DoveLewis settles with family over bulldog death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grieving pet owners and DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital have settled their battle of words over the death of a bulldog named Roscoe. ​

The family’s $10 million lawsuit has been dismissed after the two sides reached an out of court settlement. ​

“The lawsuit against Dove Lewis as resolved amicably,” said Michael Fuller, attorney for Stephanie and Justin Ackley. “The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the settlement.”​

The Ackleys took Roscoe to the non-profit animal hospital on May 19 after his owners noticed that he wasn’t able to urinate. ​

Roscoe died May 20. The lawsuit claimed the hospital put Roscoe under anesthesia without a tracheal tube, which his family said caused him to aspirate and have a heart attack. ​

His family filed a lawsuit the next day, saying DoveLewis allowed an unsupervised intern to treat their dog. ​

“The case has been resolved, I’m not able to share more than that,” said Tess Payne, marketing director for DoveLewis.​

She said the veterinarian who treated Roscoe was employed under a one-year contract and no longer works for DoveLewis. ​

After Roscoe’s death, the Ackley’s picketed DoveLewis in Northwest Portland.​

“DoveLewis told us they would do an investigation and we haven’t heard anything,” said Stephanie Ackley in June 2019. “I wish I would have asked more questions. I trusted them that they knew what they were doing.” ​

DoveLewis admitted errors in Roscoe’s treatment but in a June statement said they tried to meet the owners’ growing requests: ​

“We are disappointed to share that our efforts to resolve the lawsuit regarding our patient, Roscoe Ackley, have not been successful. As a community nonprofit that honors the human-animal bond, we are deeply sorry for his loss and were hopeful that a resolution would help all parties heal. Sadly, our multiple attempts to meet the lawsuit’s request have not been accepted and the suit’s requests have increased. As we continue to work toward a resolution, we are committed to upholding our mission to care for as many animals as possible. That work is only possible with the support of our community, and we are grateful for the kind words of encouragement as we focus on the wellbeing of our team and the animals we care for every day.”​