Downtown Portland retailers offer safety for holiday shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been a lot of issues that downtown Portland has experienced over the past 2 years. Now as the holiday season begins, officials hope people do their shopping in the center city.

Downtown Portland Clean and Safe has security officer patrolling the downtown core 7 days a week and those are in addition to the Portland police officers who patrol the area. They hope as foot traffic picks up downtown, things will continue to improve and people will feel safer.

Pioneer Place Mall also told KOIN 6 News they’re adding extra security during the holiday shopping season but declined to provide specifics. The mall also now has security gates that have been installed at the 7 main entrances.

If people spot something that needs to be cleaned up or have an issue that’s not an emergency while you’re downtown, Clean and Safe Executive Director Mark Wells said to call and they will send someone.

“Most of the issues, it’s simply calling our dispatch number for cleaning and for security and we can have somebody out there within 5 minutes or less,” said Wells, who is also VP of Downtown Services. “That’s the service downtown clean and safe offers. It’s that extra layer of private security and working hand-in-hand with the city and with Portland police.”

The Portland Business Alliance said they’re trying to increase positive use of downtown spaces. There are 7 new pop-up shops downtown that opened last week. Retailers and restaurants are open and ready for business.