2 injured, 1 arrested in early morning Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured and one is arrested after a reported shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood early Monday morning.

Portland police received a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. When they arrived at the scene at Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders STreet, they found and arrested 1 suspect.

They also located a victim who was seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were sent to a nearby hospital via ambulance. A second shooting victim checked into another area hospital shortly after, but their condition is unknown.

NW Broadway is closed from Northwest Glisan to Northwest Everett, while NW Flanders St. is closed from Northwest 6th Street to Northwest 8th Street.

There are multiple evidence markers at the taped-off scene along with a gun visibly laying on the ground.

Evidence markers and a gun at the scene of heavy police presence in Old Town on Monday, Dec. 20, 2019. (KOIN)

