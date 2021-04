PORTLAND, Ore. — The Target store in downtown Portland is moving — down one floor.

The current store at the Galleria on SW 10th and Morrison is housed on the second and third levels of the building. The move will bring the store to a single-story layout on street level.

The store will remain open during the remodel but it’s unclear when it will be completed.

It’s also unclear what will take the space opened on the second and third floors.