A water main on SW 1st Avenue broke, flooding the street with water, Dec. 23, 2022 (PWB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.

The Portland Water Bureau shared on Twitter that the main, on Southwest 1st Avenue near Arthur Avenue, broke, flooding the street with water.

Crews have already responded to the scene, but according to PWB, it’s going to be a long fix. They anticipate the repair to take 12+ hours.

During that time, traffic is slowed in the area and PWB is warning drivers to drive carefully.