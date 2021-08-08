Dozens gather on what would be Bud Lewis’ 101st birthday

Bud Lewis was well known for his decades of work with the Sunshine Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens gathered at Duniway Park in Portland Sunday to remember Leland “Bud” Lewis. He was a veteran, former Portland Police Bureau officer who worked for the Sunshine Division, and city icon who died in February.

Sunday would have been his 101st birthday.

“He was an icon. You just don’t meet people that give much of their life and service to another organization,” said Kyle Camberg from Portland’s Sunshine Division.

Lewis served the community through the Sunshine Division for 60 years. He rode in the Starlight Parade every year and always took part in the holiday season food deliveries that helped the Sunshine Division get its start in the 1920s.

“He missed one pack night out of 58 years, is my understanding, and we usually do two a year,” Lewis said.

KOIN 6 News anchor Jeff Gianola was at the event Sunday and said all the news stories he covered on Lewis’ service over the years should live on in Portlanders’ hearts.

“Let Bud be the example of how to give back to our community and volunteer and be kind, which is something that we need a lot of right now,” Gianola said.

Lewis was also a decorated World War II veteran and worked as a police officer for more than 25 years.