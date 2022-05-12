Shooting reported just before 11 a.m. near Grant Butte

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for the suspect in a reported drive-by shooting Thursday morning.

A small, white four-door car with tinted windows pulled up to a house near the corner of Southeast Clinton Street and SE 190th Avenue and someone fired multiple shots into the dwelling, Gresham police told KOIN 6 News.

No one was hurt in the shooting, police said, but bullet holes were left in the house and the suspect is at large.

The car was last seen headed west on SE Clinton, GPD said.

