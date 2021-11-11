Drivers beware: Rockslides reported in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple rockslides were reported on East Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain Road and Multnomah Falls Thursday evening, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
ODOT has been notified of the rockslides but have not provided an estimated time for removal, officials said.
KOIN 6 News weather alerts
Heavy rains are expected to continue from Thursday evening through the rest of the week causing highways and local roads to flood and increasing the chance for future landslides.