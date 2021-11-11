Drivers beware: Rockslides reported in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic and before City Council slashed the Portland police budget in June of 2020, Sergeant Trevor Tyler said if you filled out an application to become a Portland police officer it would take anywhere from a year and a half to more than two years before you were fully-trained.

Now, the application process alone can take that long. KOIN 6 News found out one reason is because the bureau doesn't have enough background investigators.

“We lost several of them in 2020 when no one really kind of knew what the forecast was going to be like for hiring more officers. Several of those investigators were let go,” Tyler said.

However, once an officer is officially hired by the bureau, spots are not always immediately available at the academy.