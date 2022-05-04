PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A car crashed into a Southeast Portland McDonald’s Wednesday evening — damaging the glass facade and entry, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Officials told KOIN 6 News the car crashed into the side of the SE Stark and 81st location, but the building is not structurally compromised.

None of the employees were injured, and told KOIN 6 News they were in the kitchen at the time of the crash.

Crews said when they arrived on the scene, they were unable to find the driver or any passengers.