Driver plows into MultCo basement, flees with scissors

A driver fled after crashing a pickup truck through a fence and into a basement near the Pleasant Home community in Multnomah County, Oct. 20, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with scissors was detained after he crashed his truck into a stranger’s home and fled Wednesday evening in Multnomah County, deputies said.

Witnesses reported seeing a reckless driver crash a truck into a fence, then into the basement of a house on SE Bluff Road near Pleasant Home, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver then reportedly ran from the scene.

Deputies found the suspected driver about a mile away near SE 302nd Avenue and Bluff Road. He was carrying scissors “in a threatening manner,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they convinced the man to drop the scissors and he was detained, then taken to a hospital for a mental health check.

The homeowner was home when the truck crashed into the basement but was unhurt, deputies said.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver will face criminal charges.