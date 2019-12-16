Early morning fire knocked down at Gresham vape shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham fire crews put out a blaze that started in a Gresham vape shop early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the commercial fire at Northwest Birdsdale Avenue and found the flames originating in a vape shop. After a forced entry, the fire was quickly extinguished. A connected auto shop did receive some smoke damage.
Gresham Fire said the fire is currently under investigation. There is no word on any injuries.
