Early morning fire knocked down at Gresham vape shop

Multnomah County

The fire is under investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham fire crews put out a blaze that started in a Gresham vape shop early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the commercial fire at Northwest Birdsdale Avenue and found the flames originating in a vape shop. After a forced entry, the fire was quickly extinguished. A connected auto shop did receive some smoke damage.

  • Gresham fire crews knocked down a fire at a vape shop on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)
  • Gresham fire crews knocked down a fire at a vape shop on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)
  • Gresham fire crews knocked down a fire at a vape shop on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)
  • Gresham fire crews knocked down a fire at a vape shop on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)

Gresham Fire said the fire is currently under investigation. There is no word on any injuries.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget