Early morning fire knocked down at Gresham vape shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham fire crews put out a blaze that started in a Gresham vape shop early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the commercial fire at Northwest Birdsdale Avenue and found the flames originating in a vape shop. After a forced entry, the fire was quickly extinguished. A connected auto shop did receive some smoke damage.

Gresham fire crews knocked down a fire at a vape shop on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy: Gresham FD)

Gresham Fire said the fire is currently under investigation. There is no word on any injuries.

