11 residents displaced after Portland motel catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A room and portion of an attic caught fire at a motel in north Portland on Thursday morning.
Around 4:49 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted they are on the scene of the blaze at 7928 N Interstate Avenue. They said flames were knocked down in the primary fire room just before 5 a.m. There are no injuries so far and crews evacuating residents.
As of 5:55 a.m., the fire was out. Portland Fire and Rescue said two rooms were damaged by the fire while four others were damaged by smoke. Eleven people have been displaced.
Investigators are working to determine the cause. N Interstate Ave. is closed from Lombard to Kirlpatrick but MAX trains are still running.
KOIN 6 News will update this when more information is available.
