PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade has been closed as officials say the Willamette River has risen and affected the floating path amid a weekend of intense rains.

The closure, from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge, begins Sunday and will last until further notice on river conditions. However, officials predict the water levels will recede enough by Wednesday.

Visitors and pedestrians will be kept from traversing the path from around Southeast Ash Street to near SE Everett Street.

The Esplanade is a multiuse pathway along the Willamette River, with a 1,200-foot wooden deck over the water beneath the Burnside Bridge.

An atmospheric river that dumped tons of water on the metro area left waterways swollen and some rivers flooding in both Oregon and SW Washington this weekend. Read more here.