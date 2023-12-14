PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flavored tobacco will remain unavailable as of next year in Multnomah County, despite efforts by tobacco companies to block the ruling that will stop its sale.

A Multnomah County circuit judge denied an effort by the tobacco industry to halt the ban on flavored tobacco sales on Wednesday. The ban was originally passed in late 2022, and it’s enforcement begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The tobacco industry has targeted youth with candy-flavored tobacco products. We applaud the Judge’s decision to protect future generations of Oregonians,” said Brittany Grant, director of the western region for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids. “Big Tobacco knows that candy, fruit, and menthol-flavored tobacco products addict kids. We are grateful for the fearless leadership from policymakers and community leaders in Multnomah County. Thank you for protecting kids from the dangers of tobacco products.”

Several local jurisdictions in Oregon have recently passed resolutions calling on state legislators to end the sale of tobacco products, including Milwaukie, as well as the Parkrose and Tigard-Tualatin school districts.