PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of elderly residents is filing a lawsuit against the developer of an affordable apartment complex in Northeast Portland for poor living conditions.

Tenants are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to detail Reach Community Development’s failure to provide a clean and safe residence.

Residents of Allen Fremont Plaza allege they have been forced to live in poor conditions while the building deteriorated over the past seven years.

Tenants say limited elevator maintenance, lack of ventilation, poor lighting and failure to place security cameras around the building have created an unsafe space to live in. Along with this, residents say the restrooms don’t meet their basic hygiene needs.