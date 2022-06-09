PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s top saxophone players is teaming up with “Portland’s first lady of blues” to celebrate Juneteenth.

Eldon T. Jones and LaRhonda Steele will be putting on a concert to honor the federally-recognized holiday. The duo will perform at Alberta Rose Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the United States.

Jones joined AM Extra with a preview of his upcoming Juneteenth concert.

Tickets are on sale at the Alberta Rose Theatre Box Office’s website. More information can be found at Jone’s website and the event’s Facebook page.