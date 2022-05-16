PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A USPS mailbox stolen from its spot in the Eastmoreland neighborhood is not only being investigated by federal agents, it also put Multnomah County election officials on alert.

The collection box at SE Reed College Place and Woodstock Boulevard was stolen May 4, Multnomah County officials said. The last pickup at that box was 11:35 a.m. that day.

But anyone who used that specific mailbox after that time to mail their ballot may not have had their ballot counted. A voter should contact Multnomah County Elections at 503.988.8683 to check the status of their ballot.

Authorities said at least one voter who used that mailbox notified the county elections office when they didn’t hear from the Track Your Ballot service a week after mailing it in. Elections staff confirmed the ballot had not been received and they issued a replacement ballot.

There is still time to get a replacement ballot, officials said, but needs to do so immediately. Any voter whose ballot was not received at the Multnomah County elections office can go online to ask for a replacement: multco.us/orderahead or by calling the elections office.

Voters can also track the status of their ballot: multco.us/trackyourballot