PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After making their way through “challenging” road conditions due to rush hour traffic, firefighters were able to battle down a house fire in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. They arrived to see smoke billowing from the residence and immediately went to work with different tasks assigned to each responding rig.

As firefighters extinguished a flaming table inside the home, they realized that the fire had actually started inside the wall before some materials fell and landed on the table. The fire began to breach the house’s siding and could be seen from outside, officials said.

After crews searched the home to look for any other fire extension, they were able to quickly extinguish any remaining flames before the blaze reached the second floor — saving much of the livable space, PF&R says.

Portland firefighters battled down a house fire in N Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters were able to teach kids about fire safety after battling down a blaze in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PF&R investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical wiring.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire — however, two people were displaced as a result.

PF&R says the time of day allowed them to connect with other residents in the area and teach some neighborhood kids about fire safety once the blaze had been extinguished.