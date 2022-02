PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a deadly shooting in the Eliot neighborhood has been identified Thursday as 31-year-old Rivero Miguel Francisco.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 17 near the corner of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they found a man dead.

As of Thursday, no details have been released on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and no arrests were reported.