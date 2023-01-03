The water bureau says the closures are likely to continue throughout the day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic in Southeast Portland is being affected as crews conduct an emergency water main repair.

According to the Portland Water Bureau, a break in a 12-inch main water pipe was discovered near SE Division Street and SE 157th Avenue on Monday evening. PWB crews are out working to fix the break on Tuesday, leading to what are expected to be lengthy lane closures in the area.

The water bureau says one lane of westbound traffic is open on Division St., while all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th Avenue south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd Avenue, and north back to Divison St.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes, such as SE Stark Street or Powell Blvd. They also say because SE 157th Ave. is a primary cycling route, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to use the crosswalk and signal — or follow directions of the flaggers and crews on the scene.

“All travelers should slow down, follow traffic controls & give crews plenty of space to work safely,” PWB said in a tweet on Tuesday.

