PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Satisfy your seafood cravings at the 16th annual Portland Seafood and Wine Festival this weekend.

The festival is returning to the Portland Expo Center and will run Friday and Saturday.

Fresh seafood from the Oregon coast will be featured, along with local wine. Dungeness crab, scallops, oysters and sushi are just a few of the items people can expect.

“You put all of those together and you see a lot of smiling people going about eating and glasses of wine but everyone has got a smile. It doesn’t matter what’s going on, it just makes people happy,” said Sean Guard, the festival director.

Attendees will be able to sip on and try a variety of drinks as 35 Oregon wineries will be there, along with 20-plus distillers, breweries and ciders.

Guard said this is the largest event to be held since Oregon lifted its indoor mask mandate.

Tickets are available outside the expo center, and the first 250 people through the door each day will get a commemorative Portland Seafood and Wine glass.