PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Joseph Emerson, the off-duty pilot accused of trying to turn off the engines of a plane mid-air, is back in Multnomah County court Thursday for his state arraignment.

According to his attorneys and court documents, the now ex-Alaska Airline pilot could be released from custody and able to await his trial from home.

This follows a Multnomah County jury deciding not to charge Emerson with attempted murder charges for the late October incident.

He was, however, indicted on 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one county of recklessly endangering an aircraft.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News state conditions of Emerson’s release say he must submit a drug test, cannot board any operable aircraft, must participate in counseling, and cannot use or possess any drugs including marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

According to jail records, Emerson is still in custody. His legal team is crafting a release plan and expect he will be released by the end of the week.