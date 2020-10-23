Ex-Greyhound station becomes Portland homeless shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The former Greyhound station on NW 6th Avenue in Portland will soon become a COVID-compliant homeless shelter with about 100 beds.

The shelter will open some time in November and will be open around-the-clock. Transition Projects will manage the shelter through a contract with the city and county’s Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The focus will be helping those needing shelter in the Old Town area and will be open through March 2021.

A year ago Greyhound announced they were moving from that spot to a new station just north of Union Station.