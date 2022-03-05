48th year for largest arts-and-crafts market in US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sam Bones was very happy to be back at the 48th season opening of the Portland Saturday Market.

“Look at it. It’s full of people,” the typewriter poet told KOIN 6 News. “The vendors are happy. We’re a Portland institution. After some rough years we’re so happy to be back.”

There were 150 local artisans at Saturday Market selling their wares and art as well as an international food court.

“I think it’s important that we have a place where the community can come together. It’s important because tourists come down here,” said vendor Castle Riecke. “We’re the face of Portland on the weekends.”

Riecke has been part of the Portland Saturday Market for 31 years. Noting the rough years from the pandemic, Riecke said, “This really feels like we’re back for real.”

Vendors also talke about how important it is to have this space to sell their art and handmade goods.

“C’mon down,” Bones said. “Support your local artists at the Portland Saturday Market.”

The Portland Saturday Market is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through December 24.