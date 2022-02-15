Fairview to gain 37-foot fork, may be tallest in the world

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something completely unexpected is coming to Fairview Tuesday morning. It’s the world’s largest fork! At least they hope it will be once it’s up.

The Guinness Book of Work Record will determine if the fork beats the current record.

The 37-foot tall fork will be arriving at the Fairview Food Plaza around 9 a.m. Tuesday after traveling from McMinnville where it was first created.

The Fairview Food Plaza is officially opening in April with 16 different food carts and a farmers market anticipated this summer.

The giant fork will be on display at the entrance to the new plaza at Northeast Halsey and 22nd.