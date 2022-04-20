PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Family and friends are grieving for a teenager shot and killed over the weekend as police are still looking for the killer.

Loved ones told KOIN 6 News the loss of 17-year-old Marcus Brazile has shattered many.

“He’s going to be missed,” said friend and neighbor, Patty. “He was a great kid, great football player. He was lovable like a teddy bear.”

The 17-year-old and three others — who family members say were related — were gunned down near SE 162nd and Stark on Sunday night. The other three teenagers are still recovering from their own gunshot wounds.

“The violence, he wasn’t violent,” said Patty. “It’s heartbreaking to see that we won’t see him anymore.”

So far, PPB hasn’t arrested anyone in connection to the shooting. Friends and family say they’re heartbroken and hope for justice.

Community members held a vigil for 17-year-old Marcus Brazile who was killed in a Portland shooting near 162nd and Stark. April 20, 2022 (KOIN).

“Hopefully, they catch whoever did it. It’s a war out here,” said Patty. “It’s a mother’s nightmare.”

Brazile played football and attended David Douglas schools since kindergarten. One of the other teenagers shot also attended schools there.

The district says they’ve made counselors available for the students and are thinking of the family during this time. The other two teenagers who were shot attended schools in the Centennial School District, who said they’re also in touch with their families and are offering counseling to anyone who may need it.

As police continue to search for a suspect, they’ve asked anyone with tips to contact the detectives on this case. They can contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.