Family escapes, dog dies in Troutdale house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family escaped a large house fire in Troutdale, but officials said the family’s dog died despite fire crews’ efforts early Saturday morning.

Gresham Fire crews responded to the fire near Southwest Fox Court.

The family was reportedly able to get out of the building safely. Crews said they tried to resuscitate the dog but were unsuccessful.

Gresham Fire crews responded on a large house fire in Troutdale early this morning. All occupants made it out. Crews located a dog during primary search and resuscitation attempted. Crews withdrew interior operations after the roof began to collapse. 📸 @911firephotog pic.twitter.com/9tsTS24Aij — Gresham Firefighters (@GFD1062) January 1, 2022

While firefighters tried to put the fire out, officials said the roof collapsed forcing them out of the building.

Officials said there were several hazardous conditions permitting the fire, including strong winds, icy conditions, electrical arcing and a gas leak.

An investigation is underway.