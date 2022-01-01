Family escapes, dog dies in Troutdale house fire

Multnomah County

by: Hailey Dunn

A dog died following a house fire in Troutdale on January 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family escaped a large house fire in Troutdale, but officials said the family’s dog died despite fire crews’ efforts early Saturday morning.

Gresham Fire crews responded to the fire near Southwest Fox Court. 

The family was reportedly able to get out of the building safely. Crews said they tried to resuscitate the dog but were unsuccessful.

While firefighters tried to put the fire out, officials said the roof collapsed forcing them out of the building.

Officials said there were several hazardous conditions permitting the fire, including strong winds, icy conditions, electrical arcing and a gas leak.

An investigation is underway.

