Family hit by looters days after losing home to fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Instead of celebrating the holidays, the Nix family has been trying to rebuild their lives after losing everything to a house fire. To make matters worse, four days after the fire engulfed their home, looters began picking at the remains, taking anything they could find that survived the blaze.

The Nix family had lived in their Troudale home for 16 years. On Christmas day their holiday took a tragic turn just after 6 p.m.

“It was like a crackling, tinkling sound,” recalled Brandy Nix. “I got the girls outside and came out and there was smoke just rising from the roof—just like a wall of smoke. And it was rippling out the gutter almost like water.”

After firefighters thought they had put out the blaze, it reignited overnight. The tarps that were covering what was left couldn’t protect the home from further damage. When the Nix family was finally allowed to return, the aftermath was devastating. Brandy described what was left as either being charred, wet or both.

“And really what the fire didn’t damage, the people that have looted really have,” said Brandy.

The day after the fire, the home was boarded up. But looters pried off the wood that was covering the sliding glass door. Since then, their home has been broken into twice more. The Nix family tried to evaluate what was missing for a police report, but that’s a challenge in the wake of a house fire.

“They took swords, they took top ramen, they tried to eat the Christmas cookies,” said Brandy. “They took soda, they took alcohol, they took clothing. I mean, the house was ransacked.”

She said looters went for their gun cabinet, but couldn’t get past the lock. They also tried to get into her husband’s tool chest.

“It’s sad, sad there’s that kind of people in the world,” said Brandy’s husband Adam. “And now they’re trying to hack our identities. I think they found some old cell phones and I keep getting notifications from Apple to change all my passwords.”

He said they have had to cancel credit cards in this “new fight to fight.” Bandy has been locked out of her email as well.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in an attempt to raise money for the Troutdale family. More than $10,000 of the $25,000 goal has been raised so far.

The page’s organizer, Melissa Johansen, said the Nix’s insurance policy will cover the cost of clean-up and the cost of hauling away all of the burned debris. Johansen said Adam and Brandy Nix are a light in the community, and an integral part of the Eastside Theater. While they and their teenage daughters Hailey and Katrina are safe—everything they own is not.

“I have to focus on how much we’ve been loved,” said Brandy. “I have to focus on the fact that there have been people who drove by and handed us gift cards and just got out and given us hugs, and wished us the best.”

“I’m grateful that I have my wife and my two daughters and our animals. That’s the important stuff,” said Adam.

The Nix family is currently staying in a hotel but will soon move to stay with family. For now, they said they are taking it one day at a time.