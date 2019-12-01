Family injured in SE Portland duplex fire

Cause of the fire not yet determined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm duplex fire in southeast Portland injured a family of 3 early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 4 a.m. Fire crews were able to knock it down within an hour but remained on scene for multiple hours cleaning up and salvaging affected homes. Fire investigators determined the smoke detectors were a factor in the blaze but did not say whether the alarms were working or not.

Each family member inside the duplex was injured. The adult son suffered from significant burns while the parents had some minor smoke inhalation injuries. The son was taken to a nearby hospital.

The flames and smoke damaged not only the duplex it started in, but 2 neighboring homes and an adjoining duplex unit as well. No one else was injured.

Portland Fire and Rescue have not determined the exact cause of the fire and are continuing their investigation.