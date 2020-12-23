Family jumps from 2nd floor to escape apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family was forced to jump from a second-story balcony to escape fire and smoke at a Southeast Portland apartment on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Alder Royal Apartments on Southeast Alder Street around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from a unit on the second floor.

Portland Fire and Rescue was able to rescue multiple people from the building — but they say one person was forced to help their two kids, cat and dog jump from the second story in order to escape the heat.

Most of the fire was contained to one unit, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Expect traffic delays in the area as crews mop up the scene.