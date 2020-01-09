Family: Medical examiner report shows Owen Klinger drowned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Owen Klinger died by drowning, his family said after receiving a medical examiner’s report.
Owen’s mother Mary Klinger shared the results of the report in a video posted Wednesday on Facebook.
The 18-year-old University of Portland student disappeared from campus on Oct. 6, sparking community-wide search efforts. His body was found in the Willamette River near the St. Johns Bridge on Oct. 20.
