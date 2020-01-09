Family: Medical examiner report shows Owen Klinger drowned

The 18-year-old University of Portland student disappeared on Oct. 6

Dozens gathered for a service and candlelight vigil at the University of Portland to pray for missing student Owen Klinger, Oct. 10, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Owen Klinger died by drowning, his family said after receiving a medical examiner’s report.

Owen’s mother Mary Klinger shared the results of the report in a video posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The 18-year-old University of Portland student disappeared from campus on Oct. 6, sparking community-wide search efforts. His body was found in the Willamette River near the St. Johns Bridge on Oct. 20.

