PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jose Monroy Castaneda’s family is preparing to lay him to rest after he was shot to death in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

While out on patrol, Portland police said officers found Castaneda shot around 1:12 a.m. near SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Medical personnel got to the scene, but he didn’t survive, police said.

His death has been ruled a homicide. No information has been released on a suspect so far, and no arrests have been reported.

Castaneda, a father, had just celebrated his 52nd birthday with family weeks ago.

“I’m speaking out as my father lays in the next room because I think it’s important to understand that these people who are experiencing gun violence have communities and family members that care deeply about them,” his daughter Laurel Monroy said.

His family has set up a GoFundMe asking for help paying for funeral expenses.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Macomber or Detective Rico Beniga and reference case number 22-107170.