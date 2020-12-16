Family of 4 swims to shore after Sauvie Island boat fire

Multnomah County

All 4 are expected to be OK

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of 4 and 2 dogs managed to safely swim to shore after a boat fire on Sauvie Island Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous agencies, including the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Fire & Rescue, rushed to the scene near Hadley’s Landing.

Authorities learned the father tried to put the fire out with blankets but quickly realized that wasn’t going to work. They all jumped off the boat without life jackets and all — including the dogs — made it safely to shore.

The family was met by emergency responders. The dad was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

No cause of the fire has yet been released.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

