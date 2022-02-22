Family of man killed in Old Town shooting hopes witnesses come forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a man who was killed in Old Town last month are hoping witnesses will come forward.



Jaquan Jenkins was shot on Northwest 2nd and Couch just after 2 a.m. January 28.

His family says he had the cognitive capacity of a third grader and had trouble communicating with others. He was 26 years old.

His mother said his death came shortly after he was released from the hospital and that she didn’t know he was released until she learned he died.



They said there were witnesses to the shooting who are scared to come forward.

“There is someone out there that did this to him…it’s just unsettling,” Jenkins’ sister Tamikia Taylor said.



If you know anything, the family asks you to tell Portland police, which you can do anonymously.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.