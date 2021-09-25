Family of missing NE Portland woman asks for help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a missing Portland woman is asking the public for help finding her.

Juana Morales was last seen walking around 9 p.m. Monday night near Northeast Hassalo Street and 128th Avenue.

She is in her early 40s and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Morales was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and black shoes.

“We all want her to be safe and sound and tell her we love her,” said brother-in-law Miguel Garcia. “We want her to come back home.”

Morales didn’t have any money or a phone on her at the time she disappeared, her family said.