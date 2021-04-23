Family wants special prosecutor in deadly PPB shooting

Robert Delgado's family is holding a vigil a week after he was shot and killed by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a man shot and killed by a Portland police officer in Lents Park is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

Friday marked a week since Robert Delgado was fatally shot. Officers were called to Lents Park at about 9:30 a.m. on reports of a man in the park with a gun. One witness told dispatch the man was quick-drawing and holding what looked like a handgun.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander shows two Portland police officers behind a tree pointing guns at Delgado. They’re heard telling him to put his hands up as Delgado paces back and forth. It’s unclear what happens in the moments just before police open fire.

Investigators said they discovered after Delgado’s death that he had a replica handgun. Authorities have not disclosed where the replica gun was when the PPB officer — identified as Zackry Delong — shot Delgado.

The attorney representing Delgado’s family announced Friday she wants Governor Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to appoint a special prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into the case. The attorney cited Minnesota’s appointment of a special prosecutor in the death of George Floyd to support the Delgado family’s request.

Delgado’s sister spoke at a press conference Friday afternoon, saying the officer who shot her brother should be held accountable.

“I just want the Portland Police Bureau to know that when a police officer shows up at a scene, they set the stage, they set the tone and that’s a big responsibility they have in their hands,” Tina Delgado said.

Delgado’s family will hold a vigil in his memory Friday evening.