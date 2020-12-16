Family with 2 dogs swim ashore after boat fire near Sauvie Island

A family of four and their two dogs swam ashore after their boat caught fire on Dec. 15, 2020. (PFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of four and their two dogs are recovering after a scary situation on the water near Sauvie Island on Tuesday.

Portland Fire and Rescue says two grandparents, two kids and two labrador retrievers were on a boat when it caught fire around 3:30 p.m. As emergency crews were on their way, officials learned the family jumped into the water to escape the fire — and they all, including the dogs, made it to shore on a grassy knoll.

With the water being about 43 degrees and the air temperature hovering around 50, one family member had become immobile due to hypothermia. A marine deputy was able to reach them and huddled up with the man and one of the dogs to keep them warm as a sheriff’s boat made its way over.

While each family member was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia, marine deputies tracked down the boat the family had jumped from — which was floating down the river, still aflame. Fire officials doused the boat before it eventually sank.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

