PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father is suing Portland Public Schools after his daughter allegedly fell from the monkey bars breaking both her arms on March 10, 2020.

Robert Kobus filed the complaint exactly two years after the reported incident at Woodstock Elementary. Kobus is seeking $745,000 for the district’s alleged negligence, which was first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive.

In the complaint, Kobus claims his daughter, who is under the age of 14, was “instructed to traverse” the monkey bars and was then left alone. While unattended the girl reportedly fell breaking her arms and deviating her septum.

According to the lawsuit, one side of the wooden monkey bars was connected to the gym’s wall, while the handle bars sat eight feet from the ground.

Kobus claims PPS failed to supervise his daughter, provide safety equipment or provide first aid.

The complaint says medical treatment has already cost the family $20,000 with another $25,000 expected in future surgery.

In addition to the medical costs, Kobus is reportedly seeking $700,000 in noneconomic damages for pain, suffering and interference with everyday activities including the loss of educational opportunities.