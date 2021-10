The FBI office in Portland, May 2021 (KOIN)

The FBI's Portland Field Office will hold a press conference Thursday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI’s Portland Field Office will discuss a homicide investigation at a Thursday press conference.

The FBI said in a media release it will discuss “a significant reward that it is offering on behalf of the Metro Safe Streets Task Force” as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent homicide and shooting.

It’s unclear at this time which homicide the FBI is referring to.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This story will be updated.