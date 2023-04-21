PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury in Multnomah County indicted a man who is accused of shooting another person and another man accused of helping the suspected shooter drive away from the scene in downtown Portland in mid-March, the district attorney’s office announced on Friday.

Dwayne Rayshon Driver, 28, is accused of shooting a male victim in the early morning hours on March 18 on the south side of West Burnside Street near Southwest Fourth Avenue.

Officers on patrol in the area heard gunfire and reported to the scene, where they found the victim who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s current status has yet to be shared.

Although police did not locate any suspects at the location, officials said over the course of their investigation, detectives later found probable cause to arrest Driver for the shooting on April 13. A search warrant at Driver’s home revealed “numerous items of evidence from Driver’s home, including a different firearm,” officials say.

Investigators say Avis Shermice Moore, 49, may have assisted Driver by driving a getaway car.

The grand jury indicted Driver and Moore on three charges, including attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm. Driver was also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, “due to the violent nature of these crimes and the risk that Driver, specifically, poses to public safety, prosecutors filed a motion seeking preventive detention (a means of denying any form of release during pendency of the case).”

The court will decide whether to keep Driver in custody or release him next week.