8 handguns and almost 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.

A PPB sergeant pulled a car over in the area of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, police say the sergeant learned the driver, 39-year-old Marquis Hammond, was driving with a suspended license and without a license. Hammond was cited for both offenses.

While conducting a mandatory search of the car, PPB said the sergeant discovered eight handguns, nearly 200 rounds of ammunition and more than $1,000.

Hammond was then arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. In addition to the two citations, Hammond is facing eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm.