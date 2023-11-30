PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man received two life sentences in court on Thursday in connection to the murder of two victims during the Spring of 2022, officials say.

Nathaniel Curtis Freeman, 35, was found guilty of fatally shooting Ny’Cole Griffin, 30, and Morgan “Max” Victor, 30, in Southeast Portland on separate occasions.

On April 24, 2022, authorities say Freeman shot Griffin near Southeast Ninth Avenue and Ash Street. A friend reportedly drove Griffin to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Nearly a week later, on May 4, PPB said Freeman shot Victor inside an apartment near Southeast 28th Place and Division Street with his soon-to-be-fiancé nearby.

“I heard gunshots and popped up out of bed, and I saw him lying on the floor and people were yelling at me to get down and I will go over to him and I’m holding him screaming like, ‘Please don’t leave me. Just stay with me and just hold on,’ I tried everything I possibly could have, but I guess they were too late,” Sabrauna Hedenberg previously told KOIN 6.

Morgan “Max” Victor was found dead Wednesday in an apartment in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. His death has been ruled a homicide by gunshot. He was 30 years old. (Courtesy/PPB)

Morgan “Max” Victor and his fiancé Saubrana Hedenberg.

Freeman will have no opportunity for parole after he was found guilty for two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm on Aug. 4, 2023. In a bench trial, he was also found guilty of three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

He will serve his sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.