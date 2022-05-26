PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents have just a few days left to give their input to the City of Portland as it considers some big changes to its style of government.

The city’s charter commission is listening to public comment on whether the Rose City should change its form of government until Monday, May 30 at 5 p.m.

Portland is the only major U.S. city that uses a commission-style government. The city wants to change that and wants voter feedback on what a new government structure should look like.

Back on March 31, the commission preliminarily agreed on a package of reforms for “phase I issues” to advance to voters. The package includes three major changes:

First, allow voters to rank candidates in order of their preference, using ranked choice voting.

Second, develop four new geographic districts with three members elected to represent each district, which would expand the city council to a total of 12 members.

And third, create a city council that focuses on setting policy and a mayor elected citywide to run the city’s day-to-day operations, with the help of a professional city administrator.

The commission votes on the changes in June, which will then be referred to the general election ballot in November.

If you are interested in submitting a comment to the charter review, click here. Any comments submitted after 5 p.m. on May 30 will be “included as part of phase II public comments,” according to the city’s website.