Fewer officers on Portland streets than in ‘modern memory’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau needs to hire more than 100 officers just to meet its recommended staffing level as violent crimes and homicides reach historic rates.

“It’s a time in the city when there are fewer police officers than really ever have been. At least, certainly in modern memory,” said Lt. Greg Pashley with the PPB.

The shortage means police have to prioritize the calls they respond to and a violent call like a shooting requires the response of many officers at a time. When officers are stretched too thin across multiple high-priority incidents happening simultaneously, the bureau isn’t able to respond swiftly or, in some cases, at all.

“Depending on what’s going on in the city, a lot of calls might not get an immediate response — even an emergency,” Pashley said. “This has happened. Two or three or four things going on that are big incidents. There could be emergency calls that don’t get a response.”

Cold calls, like theft reports, are more likely to get a slower response, according to Pashley.

Pashley said the shortage of officers also impacts investigations across a wide spectrum of police service and each case may not receive the amount of attention the community expects. And Pashley said the strain takes a toll on the officers who are spending their shifts responding to one high-priority emergency call after the next.

“It’s also the relationships. The police want to be engaged and in contact with the community,” he said. “It’s frustrating. As a profession, it’s discouraging.”