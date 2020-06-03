5th night of protests largely peaceful despite ending with arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fifth night of protests throughout Portland ultimately ended with around a dozen arrests — out of thousands of peaceful demonstrators — throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The city’s fifth night of protests began with two large groups holding peaceful demonstrations in various parts of Portland. Thousands gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square while another large crowd marched back and forth across the Burnside Bridge. Hundreds more gathered for a peaceful march earlier in the day in Tualatin.

Peaceful day of Portland protests ends in clashes

The thousands who marched across the Burnside Bridge stopped to lie face down on the ground for nine minutes of silence — the same amount of time as the officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. They eventually merged with the second large group at Pioneer Courthouse Square where speakers shared their personal experiences and called for justice, peace and change for black America.

The previous night’s large protest remained peaceful, prompting Mayor Ted Wheeler’s decision to not impose a curfew Tuesday night.

These peaceful demonstrations lasted for hours until just after 9 p.m. when Portland police said “criminal activity” occurred at SW 4th and Taylor. Officers later praised the groups who had remained peaceful all day but said a splinter group in the hundreds tried to tear down boundary fencing protecting the area around the Justice Center.

Around 12:30 a.m., police declared an unlawful assembly as some people lit fireworks and threw objects at officers — to which police began firing tear gas and flash grenades in response. Police said they made over a dozen arrests throughout the night, though the exact number is unclear. Officers say they continued to ask for compliance and thanked those who obeyed requests to leave the area.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch said some people were throwing things at officers such as ball bearings, fireworks and more. They even say some vehicles were spotted in the area providing weapons to people.

At one point overnight, Resch said one truck attempted to hit officers. Chief Resch says they had to develop tactics to deal with cars and trucks in these instances.

“We have deployed stop sticks in some instances,” she said. “We have also used marking as a method, so we can identify these vehicles to stop later. This seemed like the least intrusive way to accomplish our goal of life safety.”

She did not elaborate on how they are marking vehicles.

Despite all this — most of the night was largely peaceful as thousands gathered throughout downtown Portland in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is extremely important to note that throughout the last few nights in Portland, peaceful demonstrators have made clear that those participating in violence and looting are not associated with their movement. Chief Resch said she understands the majority of people were there to protest peacefully and this small group of violent demonstrators does not represent the whole.

During most of the evening, people in Pioneer Courthouse Square came together and chanted the name of George Floyd — the man whose death sparked protests nationwide as they call for an end to systemic racial injustice and police brutality.

“I want to recognize the thousands of demonstrators who came downtown in a peaceful manner and exercised their first amendment rights,” said Chief Jami Resch. “There are many thousands of you who are not involved in violence and destruction and I thank you. I still hear your message and know the others who are engaging in criminal acts do not represent you. Many others aggressively engaged in acts of violence directed at the police tonight. Fireworks, bottles, bats, ball bearings, batteries and other projectiles were thrown at police throughout the night. Every day is a different situation and events unfold at a rapid pace. I ask if demonstrators are planning to come downtown in the coming days to avoid bringing children, heed sound truck warnings and obey lawful orders.”