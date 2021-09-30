Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside the Frame (OTF) will premiere nine films directed by local homeless and marginalized youth for the organization’s gala screening at Hollywood Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Through the lens of Portland’s underserved youth, ‘Riders in the Storm: Good films about a bad year,’ presents a variety of short films, documentaries, and music videos, highlighting the struggles and response of the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lydia Wade-Sully making masks (Courtesy: Outside the Frame)

“Outside the Frame teaches homeless and marginalized youth how to make movies – giving them a creative outlet to tell their stories, see it on a big screen, and share it with an audience,” OTF production member Makayla Caldwell told KOIN 6 News. “And that in turn gives them the confidence to direct their own lives.”

Before breaking into the film industry, Caldwell was living on Portland’s streets when she joined OTF for a workshop in 2018 and never looked back.

Makayla Caldwell (Courtesy: Outside the Frame)

“I just remember being outside and people not looking at me like I was human anymore,” recalled Caldwell. “So to have a group of people recognize that, and give me the space to create something and share my story with others meant so much.”

Caldwell is now freelancing in the production film industry, working on projects for Hulu, Cartoon Network and HBO between contracted pieces for OTF. Her film ‘Becoming Raven,’ documents the Street Root’s city sanctioned encampments for homeless communities and will open Thursday’s premier.

Set of ‘Animal Control’ (Courtesy: Outside the Frame)

Through OTF’s collaboration with Portland Public Schools, musician Mic Crenshaw, Friends of Noise, and the Oregon Symphony, the screening will also include youth-led music videos addressing the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for racial justice.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID test a required to attend the event. Tickets are available online at Hollywood Theatre’s website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening will take at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward funding OTF’s future film programs.